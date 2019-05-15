Kooskia voters, please vote no on the recall of Mayor Schilling. She deserves our backing. When a small group of troublemakers tried to take over our ambulance service, Mayor Schilling, along with the city council, made it clear that the ambulance belonged to the city and would stay that way. Despite what the troublemakers may have told you, the ambulance was available at all times 24/7 throughout this conflict. It remains just as solid as ever, thanks to the mayor and council. Please show them your support.
While I believe the property tax is the most unfair tax we pay, it is the only choice we now have to adequately fund our schools. Please vote yes on the levy for Mountain View School District.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
