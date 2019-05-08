This year the teacher’s union became quite indignant in their quest for higher pay and increased benefits. They filed several lawsuits against the district and hit MVSD trustees with a vote of no confidence. Now they want you to give the school district $3,090,048.
Mrs. McKinney’s opinion piece in February rambled on about a flawed salary schedule while also stating five times in the same article, “It is not about the money.” According to MVSD financials, the average cost per teacher is approximately $75,534. This includes salary, retirement, health care, life insurance and other benefits. This is an average. Some make less (newer teachers) while most make considerably more. Contracts are for 188 days; however, only 186 are accounted for. The two missing mysterious days cost the district $68,603. Union wants two additional sick days and one more personal day for a total of 16 paid days off. How is giving them more days off, more time away from the classroom, helping their students? Substitutes cost the district up to $197/day.
Mr. Schiebe stated the district spends $2 million on employee benefits; however, according to the 2018-19 school budget, the district allowed $3,732,900 for benefits. If Mr. Schiebe is correct, then the difference of $1.7 million should cover the shortfall he talked about and no need for the levy.
Soon you will start seeing signs stating the levy is for the children, save our kids. This is not true. This is about greed and power the union is trying to exert over the taxpayers.
Vote No May 21.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.