I would like to encourage the patrons of District 244 to get out and vote “yes” for the upcoming school levy. I attended Grangeville public schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating in 2010. I was fortunate to have had many great teachers during those years. Their skills, coupled with a love of teaching, helped instill in me a desire to learn, think for myself and work hard. Because of their efforts, I was well-prepared for the world of higher education.
After high school I attended Tulane University in New Orleans. It was a long way from home, and I started out feeling a little out of my league. However, I brought that solid foundation of learning and the work ethic my teachers helped instill. I wasn’t out of my league, I just had to make a few adjustments. I graduated from Tulane in 2014, with honors. I then moved on to the University of Virginia and have just completed my doctorate degree. I am now entering the field of cancer research, working hard to develop new therapies to treat cancer.
None of what I have accomplished would have been possible without the qreat education I received in Grangeville. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to learn from dedicated teachers in a community that supported a quality education system. I hope the patrons of the district will continue to support the schools and help create opportunities for the next generation.
Vote “yes” for schools!
Dr. Camille Tosten-Drews
Durham, N.C.
