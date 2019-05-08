It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve our community and to help prepare our children for their lives as adults. I’m able to do this through teaching at Grangeville Elementary/Middle School (GEMS). This year, to accommodate the desires of the students, we added several new electives including Life Skills, Spanish and Wood Shop among others. These classes are designed to offer students an option to learn about trades that may not require expertise knowledge in academic curriculums. They are designed to expose the students to some of the areas of our culture that need people capable of hands-on work. They also deliver messages of self-sufficiency, safety, group work, and patience. Idaho Forest Group has donated a substantial amount of supplies to the wood shop very happily.
Through grants and hard work by our teachers, the Life Skills class, our choir department, and many others have been able to get supplies to make these classes more enriched and conducive to learning. These are measures taken by our community to ensure successful futures for our children. The only blank left to fill is to vote “yes” on the school district 244 supplemental levy so that these, and other valuable learning programs can continue to push our students toward the successes they deserve.
A few extra dollars a month can lead to a fortune in opportunity and livelihood for our younger generations.
Mike Johnson
Grangeville middle school science, wood shop teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.