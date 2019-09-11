In mid-August on national news on national television was an item on the fire in the rainforest in the Amazon. It stated that the rainforest provided 20 percent of the world oxygen, and the smoke from the fire was putting an untold amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which is a greenhouse gas and leads to global warming. The burnt forest would not absorb any carbon dioxide, which the forest would convert to oxygen. It was very well presented. Even a 4th grader could understand it that fires and smoke are very bad for our environment.
So, what does our local U.S.F.S. do? They start a prescribed burn the last of August when forests are about as dry as they can get. If this not trying to create your own job by starting what could be a first-class wildfire, I don’t know what is.
Consequently, I have decided that Smokey the Bear should get him a new mentor, because nobody sets any more fires than the U.S.F.S. trying to destroy our forest, more than mother nature does. They keep hiding behind Smokey, saying they are preventing forest fires and putting them out, which occasionally they do or maybe they just go out. But occasionally they manage to spend millions of dollars on a fire that common sense would have put out while it was still small.
To say nothing for the fact that they won’t log the burn because that would help the local economy, which they are not interested in, just their own wallet
Leonard Wallace
New Meadows
