The Camas Prairie Food Bank team wishes to express our appreciation to all the local businesses and tradesmen who are helping make our new building a reality. With the grants received, as well as donations toward construction, we will soon have the foundation poured and the walls up. Kudos to Schwartz Construction, Jay’s Plumbing, and Knife River for the excellent work they have done. A special shout-out to Western States Equipment for the donation of a mini-excavator! Idaho Forest Group and Grangeville Builders Supply have been very generous to the work, as well!
The community continues to support our ongoing operation enabling us to be a self-supporting food bank, for which we are thankful. A special thank you to Pine Tree Credit Union for their matching fund donation resulting in $13,000 for food bank operations!
The shoot-out, the many food drives put on every year, and the constant support of the churches, businesses, individuals, schools, law enforcement and others make this such a rewarding effort to all of us who volunteer. Our thanks go out to all!
Ken Lefsaker, director
Darlane Lovell, president of the board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.