Last week’s column — headline “Don’t bash participation trophies, participation is bedrock on which youth sports business is built” — got into a topic about which local people obviously care a great deal. Comments — some of which came in on the Free Press Facebook page, and some of which came in directly via email to aottoson@idahocountyfreepress.com or other social media messages — came in all shapes and sizes.
This week, I’d ask: How young is too young, in your opinion, for youth team sports organizations to be keeping score?
•
One Facebook commenter said, “this guy must be a liberal idiot.” A long-time Free Press reader said, “I smell Bernie Sanders ideology.” A Lewiston man kept it short: “GTFO.”
One reader sent in a gif of the famous actor Jack Nicholson furiously waving his arms. I’m not much of a lip-reader. I’m not sure if Jack is mouthing “No” or “Stop” in that one. It’s a free country, and taking a little flak for having an opinion of my own doesn’t bother me a bit. To these folks all I can say is: I’ll stand up for 1A freedoms, yours and mine alike.
As for Bernie, national media went to check on the truth about a viral video of him shooting hoops with his grandkids after he won the New Hampshire primary in 2016, The Guardian found people who ran with him on gym nights in Burlington, Vermont during the 1970s: “He wasn’t very fast. He was crafty. He had good elbows. From mid-range, 10-15 feet, he could kill you.”
The reports I read made no mention of trophies he may or may not have stowed away in his attic.
•
Even though some of what I’ll say next is obvious enough to go without saying, I figure I ought to address the comment from the reader who said, “Says the guy selling participation trophies.”
As far as I know, in the 133-plus-year history of this newspaper, the Idaho County Free Press has never given — let alone sold — any trophy for anything.
But if proud parents are clipping out our completely independent, fair and objective sports reports for their fridges and scrapbooks, we’re proud of that. And if subscribers who learn praiseworthy things about their neighbors from our articles are laminating newsprints and mailing clippings around town, we’re proud of that too.
•
Many of the more interesting responses were about the perils of awarding trophies too cheaply. I’ll let Sydney Walker’s comment speak for all who said something along similar lines, in part because I think he put the point pretty well, and in part because I agree:
“If everyone gets a trophy for just showing up, it teaches nothing and devalues the trophy and has no meaning,” Walker wrote. “No life lessons of working harder to get what or where you want. Sports teach this but if you take it away then they never learn how to handle losing or not getting what they want and expect something for just showing up. It's more detrimental to kids in the long run.”
For whatever it’s worth, I personally visited high school sports practices all over Idaho County in the last week or so: Clearwater Valley on Aug. 16, Kamiah on Aug. 19, Salmon River on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, Prairie on Aug. 19 and Aug. 21, Grangeville on Aug. 22. I listened to what coaches were telling their kids.
Do the same, and I think you’d hear, within a few minutes, more or less the same things I did. Most Idaho County’s coaches ask a lot of their players: barking for more brawn, exhorting for more effort, preaching for more passion, teaching for more technique. There were no trophies, no star stickers, no certificates for participation.
As it should be, I think.
Or as Jennifer Pollan put it: Trophies should be reserved “for those who demonstrate hard work and dedication to something.”
•
What I did not hear at local sports practices – but that I have heard concerningly often, including from people who played high school sports and from people who claim they want to see their favorite sports grow – is adults talking in belittling ways about kids who choose to play sports these days. That’s what last week’s headline was about, but a better headline would have been better centered on the column itself.
If you read the headline and think I biffed it, I’ll own that.
•
One of the most thoughtful responses I got came to me privately. In it, the writer put forward a question I hadn’t given much thought: How do we make sure that kids and parents understand there are a lot of other opportunities out there worth pursuing that don’t involve sports?
Most of the pages in the Free Press every week aren’t all about sports. We write about people of all ages who are making good on opportunities new and old, with and for organizations new and old. But if we’ve overlooked someone or something that you think is newsworthy for all the right reasons, we’d be glad to hear from you: 208-983-1200.
•
I know not everybody in Idaho County has a subscription to the paper, so not everybody who lives here and who has something to say about the topic of last week’s column could read past the headline on our website. But I hope those who are interested in this discussion can find a way to read the print edition, such as at the local library. There’s some important information in it, including about national trends that I think affect long-term prospects locally.
A hard copy costs $1 on racks around town, but if you’d like to talk seriously about something I wrote — and if you’ll promise not to call me a purveyor of horse[plop] in the process — stop by the office. First print copy is on me.
