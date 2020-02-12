I am an out-of-towner (Pullman) who has followed Marie Smith’s column faithfully for about seven years through your website. It is indeed the first thing I turn to when I get the e-mail alert. Marie’s fine writing is a reflection of her wonderful view of the world: fair, honest, straightforward, with great love for the Idaho wilderness and her family (and with a crafty glint in her eye sometimes).
Wandering the Lochsa with Marie through her writing has been a welcome relief from a world seemingly filled with divisiveness and dissent. I will miss her column terribly. It sure would be nice if she and the newspaper had an interest in assembling her columns into a book so we could page through on wintery nights and bright spring mornings down the line. The world will change so much in 20 and 40 and 50 years, but Marie’s stories of nature, family and friends in north Idaho are timeless.
Katherine ORourke
Pullman, Wash.
