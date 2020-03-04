How to avoid politics? Hard to do when the news reports that Bernie Sanders, a well-known socialist, won the recent Nevada Democratic primary, making him the front runner in his party, and is still clinging to a narrow lead despite Joe Biden's strong move in the recent South Carolina primary. Other candidates are still in contention, hoping the results of this week's Super Tuesday will put them back in the race to challenge President Trump this fall.
Despite the fact that candidate Bernie has made glowing comments about and even friendly visits to socialist countries like Cuba, Venezuela, and even Russia, several commentators are saying Bernie has the best chance of being that candidate this fall!
Why, one might ask? Despite the dismal record of socialist countries in the past, left-leaning TV and major newspapers have been pushing that system hard for decades. Adding the big percentage of college and university professors who endorse socialism also, suggests Mr. Sander's lead must be taken seriously. Voters should ask, could his Pied Piper call for big tax increases, equal living conditions for all, free education, free health care, free this and that, convince Americans that this failed system would be our best choice for the next four years?
My answer is a resounding "No!" It is my belief that there still exist enough voters who can see through the false promises and shaky logic of the socialist claim! Those who recall the impact James Carville's slogan in 1992, "It is the economy stupid," helping Bill Clinton win the election that year, will definitely consider carefully what is happening under Trump's first term.
Also, a dab of common sense tells anyone that taxing producers heavily, then giving it away indiscriminately "kills the goose that lays the golden egg!" And how can we ignore the dismal socialist record of Venezuela south of us whose record prosperity was reduced to its current state of starvation in just 50 years? Maybe we should ask, "Will we ever learn?"
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
