Since nothing enters the public treasury for the benefit of one citizen without the forceful taking from another citizen, I am unable to reconcile how financially injuring some in order to financially ‘help’ others is sustainable.
I don’t care if 60 percent of voters said, “It’s okay to take money from the homes of our neighbors as long as you use it for medical reasons.” I still wouldn’t do it! Even if it’s “well-intended,” I believe that while I should support government protecting individual property, government should never temporarily support the people with the property of others.
This isn’t harsh. Why? The moment government begins temporally supporting individual(s), favoritism enters the system. It then sprouts and grows like a noxious weed becoming a program, then an agency, then a bloated agency. What follows is government that was originally instituted to protect property of individuals is now, by the force of law, used to take individual property to fund such benefits or favors. Unless I am missing something, the accumulation of such programs causes citizens of Idaho to suddenly, with the stroke of the pen, become tributary servants of the state. And, the State of Idaho fades from a constitutional republic towards totalitarian rule. This would be harsh, or you may say “silly!”
Before deciding, learn what percent of Idaho’s budget supports agencies that depend on social programs, and are these programs growing or disappearing?
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.