Spokane has a pothole hotline for their city streets. We need one in Idaho for U.S. Highway 95.
From Lawyers Canyon Bridge to Craigmont, it is like driving an obstacle course. Someone will blow a tire or break something before we get anything fixed.
Same thing with Highway 13 a year ago – but people like me pitched a bitch.
My “travel at your own risk” letter must have caught someone’s eye. Hope it does again.
Mike Smith
Ferdinand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.