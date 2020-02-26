Considering the political choices we have this year, here are some definitions straight from Webster’s:
Socialism: “Any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. A system of society or group living in which there is no private property. A system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the state. A stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done.”
Communism: “A theory advocating elimination of private property. A system in which goods are owned in common and are available to all as needed. A doctrine based on revolutionary Marxian socialism and Marxism-Leninism that was the official ideology of the U.S.S.R. (still is?) A totalitarian system of government in which a single authoritarian party controls state-owned means of production. A final stage of society in Marxist theory in which the state has withered away and economic goods are distributed equitably. Communist systems collectively.”
Capitalism: “An economic system characterized by private or corporate ownership of capital goods, by investments that are determined by private decision and by prices, production, and the distribution of goods that are determined mainly by competition in a free market.”
I don’t see a whole lot of difference between the first two, do you?
Bob Walker
Grangeville
