In response to Chelsea Welter (Feb. 19 issue), I was born and raised in a California central valley town. Our primary jobs were related to agriculture and food processing. I grew up with farm laborers and their families. They were good, hardworking people. Fast forward a generation or two. The descendants of these good people came to realize that the government of California and the feds would give them everything they needed: Section 8 housing, food stamps, welfare, etc. Easier to make money selling drugs than working. Meth labs are everywhere. Car theft capitol of the world (drug money). Gangs control neighborhoods. Drive-by shootings. It wasn’t out of the ordinary to read about innocent people getting killed for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Blacks, Mexicans, Asians all fighting for control of the drug trade. I left that and moved to a slower, safer environment.
All these intolerances are created by circumstance, in my case. The LGBTQ? Crap is being shoved down my throat by the mainstream media and people like you. I do not know a single black man that refers to himself as a POC. Obama PC bull. As for the rest of your rant, I agree that in many cases people do need help and understanding. I have much tolerance for those in need. I also know that California, Oregon and Washington will welcome you with open arms. Please go.
Craig Wood
White Bird
