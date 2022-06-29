On Friday, June 24, in a case named Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the United States Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the United States in 1973. The court’s ruling is the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion and now gives states power to set their own abortion laws.
Following the decision was controversy. People either praised the overturn as progress or condemned it. Here are some voices on the matter from local officials and organizations.
· “I join many in Idaho and across the country today in welcoming the high court’s long-awaited decision upholding state sovereignty and protecting preborn lives.
Abortion is not a right expressed in the U.S. Constitution, and abortion will be entrusted to the states and their people to regulate.
[The June 24] decision is the culmination of pro-life efforts to defend the defenseless – preborn babies who deserve protection. It also is an affirmation of states’ rights, a fundamental aspect of our American government.” – Governor Brad Little
· “I never expected to see such a grave rollback of our rights in the 21st century.
Taking away the right to safe and legal abortion is only the beginning. Access to different types of birth control and in vitro fertilization are now at risk as well as other freedoms based on our right to privacy.” – Lauren Necochea, Idaho Democratic Party chair
· “We are overjoyed by the news that the great injustice of Roe has finally been acknowledged by the high court. We have long known that this day would come because America is better than the industrialized destruction of preborn children.
Now the real work of the prolife movement begins. We recognize that some will be angered and shocked by today’s ruling. We must open our hearts and homes to women in need; we must be prepared to welcome these babies spared from abortion into the human family.” – David Ripley, Idaho Chooses Life executive director
· “The fact is, bans do not reduce abortions. A woman committed to ending an unwanted pregnancy will find a way - whether by traveling to another state or by seeking illegal and potentially unsafe means.” – State Representative Ilana Rubel, House Democratic Leader
· “Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided in 1973, resulting in the deaths of millions of unborn babies over nearly half a century.
The most basic right we as humans have is the right to life. I have immense empathy for any expecting mother in difficult circumstances. As the greatest country in the history of human civilization, we should support those mothers to the best of our ability.” – U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho)
· “IAFP is deeply concerned about how the recent decision of the US Supreme Court could limit an individual’s ability to make their own reproductive health decisions in consultation with their medical provider.
Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive health services will lead to unsafe abortions and unsafe pregnancies which will disproportionately affect people of color, low-income individuals, rural residents, and other vulnerable populations.” – Liz Woodruff, IAFP (Idaho Academy of Family Physicians) executive director
· “[On June 24] we celebrate 50 years of incredible effort to reverse a flawed 1973 ruling from an activist Supreme Court that violated states’ rights guaranteed by the 10th amendment. That power is now rightfully returned to the states.” – Tom Luna, chairman of the Idaho Republican Party
· “[The June 24] decision will have especially dangerous consequences for the women and girls living in states like Idaho. The only thing standing between them and forced pregnancy and birth - even in the case of rape and incest - was the constitutional protections of Roe v. Wade. Now that’s gone.” – State Senator Mellissa Wintrow (D)
· “My strong commitment to supporting measures that protect the rights of the unborn remains unchanged. I believe abortion is wrong and should be limited to cases where the mother’s life is in imminent danger. The Court’s decision upholds my belief that states should have the ability to protect the right to life.” – U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho)
· “By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has now officially given politicians permission to control what patients can do with their bodies.
…this decision goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control how your future is going to be.” – Karl Eastlund, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.