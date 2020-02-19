I simply want to put this message out there. I've lived in Idaho County for almost five years now. I was born and raised along the E. WA/N. ID border. I was profoundly shocked at the level of intolerance for others that the North Central Idaho region has after I moved here. Five years later, it still painfully takes my breath away on many days.
So here is my message: If you are openly LGBTQ+, if you are hiding in the closet, if you are a POC, if you are an immigrant, if you have been a victim of sexual assault, if you are an abusive survivor or in an abusive household, if you've had an abortion, if you're an addict, if you have left your church, if you have lost your family, if you don't fit in anywhere, if you are on the spectrum, if you are the weird Emo kid that no one understands, if you self-harm, if you are a "snowflake liberal," if you are a mom with PPD, if you are a parent just trying to make it one day to the next, whoever you are that doesn't fit in here. I see you. We see you. There are more of us than you think, even here in this region. You are loved. You are cared about. I am easy to find online and any of you can contact me any time of day and I will talk to you.
You deserve love and to be who you want to be.
Chelsea Welter
Clearwater
