The Idaho County Republican Central Committee is on the right track.
The actions within the September meeting of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee reassured me that our local party leaders were looking out for our best interests. The meeting started with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. This is in sharp contrast to the Democrats, who want to eliminate God from the public square and turn our country into a communist state.
The meeting, which was well-attended by the public, heated up when the voting records of our two U.S. Senators were discussed. It seems that Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have become more liberal the longer they have served in office. A specific example was their vote to support the Democrats’ 1.2 trillion dollar spending package.
A representative for the senators was at the meeting, and he proceeded to justify the senators’ vote with a litany of money projects that this package would bring to Idaho. As for me, I was not convinced; I was offended by his presentation. How could our representatives team up with the devil and vote to enslave our grandchildren into a lifetime of government debt. Another audience member succinctly summed up the senators’ voting actions by almost shouting out (paraphrase): I don’t care if the road near my house is paved if I no longer have a country. Your central committee then voted to soon make a public statement concerning the actions of Sens. Crapo and Risch.
Later in the meeting, I was pleased the central committee joined the movement to gain the resignation of our incompetent, senile resident of the White House. The reasons for this action are multiple, including the death of 13 U.S. military personnel during the sloppy withdrawal from Afghanistan. A resolution directed toward Biden’s resignation will be submitted at the October meeting.
The Idaho County Republican Central Committee meets every third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Super Eight Motel in Grangeville. Our country is at risk by evil forces; let’s get together and make the voice of conservative Republicans heard.
Buck Weckman
Grangeville
