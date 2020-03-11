In response to article by Shelly Dumas,
Fact: The Fairness Project did pay for some signature gatherers to gather signatures for the Medicaid expansion.
Fact: Rebecca Schroeder, Reclaim Idaho executive director, travelled to San Jose, Calif., in June 2018 to make a pitch for Idaho’s Medicaid expansion initiative to the Oakland-based Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW). This union is a backer of The Fairness Project. So, apparently, there is a connection.
Why is it, Shelly, that individuals like yourself resort to using adjectives like miniscule, modest or soft increases when talking about raising taxes. If you are a retiree on a fixed income, a word like miniscule can be quite alarming. On Invest in Idaho website under frequently asked questions, the question “Will my property taxes go down?” was asked. Answer: It is possible that property taxes will go down in some districts. There is no guarantee.
Shelly, are you the one I need to thank for the Invest in Idaho brochure I received in the mail, there was no return address. What a novel concept to show a picture of the Kooskia mayor and newly elected school board trustee signing the ballot initiative. Is it your belief that by having pictures of local individuals on the brochures you will lure the unsuspecting public to fall prey to this initiative? I have no doubt this initiative will be on the November ballot. I pray by the time November rolls around, the public will be better informed about this initiative and vote accordingly.
Shelly you have your opinions and I have mine. Hence, freedom of speech – only in America, so here goes. Shelly, when did it become a crime to be rich? I am not rich by any stretch of the imagination, but what I do have I acquired through hard work and careful budgeting. So, what gives individuals like yourself or organizations like “Invest in Idaho” the right to tell others “it’s time to ante up.” That is plain wrong.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
