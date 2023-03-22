Every Thursday, we post a question on Facebook. Here is last week’s question, results:

According to a new survey by AAA, 68% of drivers say they would be afraid to ride in a vehicle that drives itself – a 13% increase from a year ago – while 23% are unsure. Just one in 10 drivers say they would trust a vehicle to drive itself while they are in it.

