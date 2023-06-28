Every Thursday, we post a question on Facebook. Here are last week’s question, results:
More than half of American employers offer a four-day workweek, or plan to, according to a survey of 976 business leaders by ResumeBuilder.com. The survey found that 20 percent of employers already have a four-day workweek. Another 41 percent said they plan to implement a four-day week, at least on a trial basis.
