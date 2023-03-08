Every Thursday, we post a question on Facebook. Here is last week’s question, results:

The “Greater Idaho” movement looks to dramatically extend Idaho’s western border by annexing at least half of the state of Oregon — about 13 counties, or 63% of the state’s landmass and 9% of its population.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments