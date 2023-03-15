Every Thursday, we post a question on Facebook. Here is last week’s question, results:

Daylight Saving Time (DST) began Sunday, March 12; we set our clocks forward and lose that hour of sleep. As of 2022, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states to exempt themselves from daylight saving time. Should Idaho exempt itself from the practice?

