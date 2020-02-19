The Abortion Human Rights Act now known as HR 361 is a citizen developed piece of legislation intended to cease the murder of our most innocent and helpless citizens, the unborn. In my mind, there is no justification for this obscene pattern of genocide. My house and I will support this legislation until it becomes law in the State of Idaho.
This is not a question of "women's health," it is a matter of life for the unborn, which we have an obligation to protect. A human fetus, created in God's image, cannot simply be murdered and cast aside. All responsible citizens must act to end this slaughter. You can assist by contacting your State senator and House of Representatives and insist that they vote to support HR361 in the current legislative session.
God is watching us, my friends, and his instructions to us demand that we put a stop to the murder of our children.
Please support HR 361.
Al Bolden
White Bird
