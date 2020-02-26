In response to Idaho County Free Press, Feb. 19 editorial “Civility starts with calling out divisiveness…”.
Divisiveness? By whom?
We moved here last summer from Washington State. The state is being overtaken by Socialists disguised as Democrats and using the Democrat Party as the vehicle to create disturbing changes. These changes diminish the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. This political environment fostered, within a short time, a great divide between those of us that embrace the Bill of Rights and those that voted to diminish it. Their votes reduced free speech, gun rights, privacy and property rights, etc.
Now, it appears, that same sort of politics is trying to take seed here in this region. Among the many tools these people use are pejoratives; words that have belittling, rude or unpleasant meanings. The power of a pejorative is to “dispose the audience in a particular direction toward one's own viewpoint and against that of others.”
And that brings me to the word “divisiveness.” This word has surfaced from the Marxist toolbox to label anyone who disagrees from their viewpoint. A “divide” has been created by those who seek to undermine the Republic. Those who love the Republic for which it stands refuse to be passive when being labeled "divisive” and instead choose to use our right to freedom of speech, to promote dialogue about what we hold precious. Is there divisiveness? Yes.
Vincent Rundhaug
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.