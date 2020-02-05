I was hoping that after Casey Smith won his position on the school board by a tiny fraction of votes, that it would be enough to show him that there is a growing number of people in Idaho County that do not appreciate his abusive tactics or appalling behavior. Those hopes were dashed when I watched the last five minutes of the latest school board meeting.
Casey Smith doesn't have to like Norma Staaf. He doesn't have to agree with her. He doesn't even have to technically pay attention. He could have stared at the ceiling or daydreamed about leprechauns. But he didn't; he interrupted her, shouted at her, called her a liar, argued with another board member, and did his best to make sure that Norma's words were drowned out. Why? She wasn't addressing him. She didn't say his name. She was addressing the board as a whole and the whole board should have acted within their own parameters and listened to her respectfully.
We absolutely cannot continue to set this example for our children. Our children cannot grow up and see their own leaders treat someone like dirt. This is not how we, as a community, contribute to raising a new and respectful generation.
Chelsea Welter
Clearwater
