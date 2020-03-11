Idaho citizens have the voter initiative process as a tool to have a say in their political system and in shaping public policy. Two bills before the Idaho Legislature propose to change the state’s voter initiative process; one to improve it, the other to encumber it.
On the house side, HB 548 has its goals as transparency and integrity of the process, as according to its sponsor, Rep. Jim Addis. It proposes to narrow the scope of initiatives to a single subject, classify paid signature gathering as campaign finance information – subject to public disclosure – and require petition signature sheets notify voters of the process to remove their signatures later.
As changes go to the existing process, these are good for three reasons. One, they provide increased accountability and scrutiny of the process of petition supporters (such as on who is truly backing this idea?). Two, this narrows the question before the voters for clearer understanding. Third, it doesn’t encumber the process to discourage public participation in its political process.
This last cannot be said for the senate’s attempt to change the initiative process.
SB 1350 would require a hypothetical funding source to be included in initiative proposals. This information would be included on petitions while gathering signatures, published in the state’s voter informational pamphlet, and printed on official ballots.
However, the bill also specifies the funding mechanism, “…shall have no binding effect.” As was raised during bill discussion, this looks to be a large obstacle for the initiative gathering process, and in the end, it will be moot as it is the legislature and JFAC (Joint Finance Appropriations Committee) that determine funding.
As you recall, the Idaho Legislature last year attempted to change the initiative process; requiring more signatures be gathered in a significantly shorter time period. At that time, the reasoning given was to “level the playing field for rural communities,” a flabbergasting piece of fiction to mask the legislature’s true intent; making the process more difficult for citizens to participate in their government. That legislative payback for voters’ passage of Proposition 2, Medicaid expansion, the year prior, was fortunately vetoed by Governor Brad Little.
This year, the house seems to have taken the message to heart, proposing to modify the process to improve it for the citizens’ benefit, while not making it more difficult for grassroots efforts to put forth issues before the state’s voters.
The senate, however, looks toward adding an unnecessary step of requiring petitioners to specify where funds will come from for this proposal, which in the end they have no control over. Due to this their integrity and that of their initiative is undermined at the start of the process.
