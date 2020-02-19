What a splendid treatise by Marilyn Giddings (ICFP Opinion, Feb. 5)! Had the author and political affiliation not been identified, I would have surmised the piece was penned by a Democrat as the general tone replicates our legitimate concerns about the indifference to truth, civility and ethics within our current political arena. (Please note the obvious use of C. Smith and D. Trump as the poster children for Mrs. Giddings characterization of the "heinous individual...(who will) … publicly smear political opponents with accusations and lies"..."who play to the dark side").
Surely, we must all share Mrs. Giddings' angst about the dearth of high-quality candidates for public service. This must be especially painful knowing that local and legislative offices are stacked with R's. It does seem to me that good, honorable candidates -- secure with the facts, familiar with the territory and confident with a vision of balance and unity -- are still willing to enter the murky pool of politics with a smile and a handshake.
As a respectful correction of Mrs. Giddings' opinion, I would suggest that "godless" and the Ten Commandments have naught to do with the effective conduction of elected responsibilities. The true and tested basis for our representative government is the consistent adherence to the intent and tenets of our Constitution. With great sincerity, I endorse Chairman Giddings plea for voters to find accurate sources of information and support honest candidates. I also entreat her (and company) to follow her own advice.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
