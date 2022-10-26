Idaho Fish and Game received notice on Oct. 20 that a white-tailed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The young doe was found dead along Slate Creek Road in Hunting Unit 14 in Idaho County, the same general area where chronic wasting disease was first detected in November 2021.
F&G conservation officers remind hunters it is illegal to remove a whole deer or elk carcass out of Units 14-15.
A Fish and Game employee found the deer dead on the side of the road. The cause of its death is unknown. The deer’s head was collected and its lymph nodes were sent to a lab for testing.
“We expected to see more positive animals from Unit 14 this year, so while not surprising, it’s an important reminder that chronic wasting disease is present here in Idaho,” said State Wildlife Manager, Rick Ward. “We want to remind hunters they must not remove whole carcasses of deer, elk or moose from Hunting Units 14 and 15.”
This latest detection is the first for the 2022 hunting season, but marks the seventh animal to test positive for CWD in Unit 14. All seven were between Riggins and Grangeville.
To date, Fish and Game staff has collected samples from 1,017 deer and elk statewide this year, and testing on most of those animals is pending.
The Fish and Game Commission established Units 14-15 as a “CWD Management Zone,” which means hunters who harvest deer, elk or moose have to follow new rules:
Units 14-15 CWD restrictions:
It is illegal to possess or transport a full carcass or any part of a deer, elk, or moose taken from Units 14 or 15 in any part of the state outside of these units except quarters, boned-out meat, dried antlers, or cleaned and dried skulls or skull caps (see full list of exceptions).
All deer, elk and moose must be tested for CWD.
Other restrictions due to CWD are also in effect. Those are listed along with details about the disease and Fish & Game's effort to counter it online at idfg.idaho.gov/cwd.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.