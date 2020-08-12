Didn't draw a tag in the first round? It's not too late to apply for the second controlled hunt drawing for over 2,200 unclaimed, controlled hunt tags for deer, elk, pronghorn and bear. There are a total of 939 deer tags, 1,155 elk tags, 103 pronghorn tags, and 19 bear tags available in the second controlled hunt drawing. The application period for the second drawing runs from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15.
A list of available tags by hunt number is available on the unclaimed and leftover tag page. Hunters can apply at Fish and Game license vendors, by telephone at 800-554-8685, or online.
For information on rules and dates for specific hunts, consult the current big game seasons and rules brochure or the online version. Please note: Some hunts will be underway by the time the second drawing is completed and tags are available for sale.
Any tags not drawn in the second drawing will be sold first-come, first-served Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (see below). Applicants purchasing a leftover tag must submit the nonrefundable application fee.
The waiting period restrictions, and the 10-percent nonresident limit, do not apply to the second hunt drawing or leftover tag sales.
Important dates to remember
Saturday, August 15: Deadline to apply for second controlled hunt drawing. There is no deadline to buy tags for those who are successful in the second drawing.
August 25 at 10 a.m. MDT: Any tags not applied for in the second drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.