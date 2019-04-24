The Full Draw Archers have two events coming up this spring, with the fourth annual Rochelle Hilbert and Colin Sprute shoot set for May 4-5 at Camp 58, and the Newsome Creek 3D Shoot June 22-23 at Sing Lee Campground. Contact Shawna Hilbert, 208-507-0205, or Nick Hilbert, 208-507-0741, for details.
