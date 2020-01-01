Steelhead will swim into Dworshak Hatchery throughout the winter and early spring, but broodstock need has not yet been met.
By holding the North Fork Clearwater River closed to non-tribal anglers IDFG aims to secure broodstock and share fishing opportunity with the Nez Perce Tribe during a run that is very low.
