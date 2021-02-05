With 30 inches of snow including 7 inches of new snow and a temperature of 33 degrees shortly after midday Friday, Feb. 5, the report out of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests' Fish Creek recreation area is that it's "looking like it’s going to be the best conditions we have had so far this season."
"We groomed and set a track on the nordic loops, and also groomed the snowshoe loop," the Feb. 5 report read. "[It] snowed this morning and then cleared up this afternoon. Trails are looking good for this weekend."
