A bobcat check-in will be held at Senior Citizens Center in Grangeville, 108 Grangeville Truck Rte on Friday, February 25th from 3-5:30pm. Each trapper will be charged a $1.75 administration fee and $3 per pelt.

Contact the regional office (208) 799-5010 for more information.

