There will be a Bowhunter Education course offered for those who wish to receive Bowhunting Certification on their Hunting licenses on May 11 at the Camas Prairie Bowman’s Range, Grangeville.
Class will run from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Sessions cover ethics, fair chase, laws and regulations, equipment, arrow placement, shooting, blood trailing, and tree stand use among the topics.
Register online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. This is a bowhunter instructor-led course.
Class size is limited to 20, first-come, first-served.
Call Roy Kinner at 208-983-8443.
