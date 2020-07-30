The 27th Annual Camas Prairie Bowmen Spring Fling 3D Shoot was postponed this spring and has been rescheduled Aug. 8-9 at the range south of Grangeville. Shoot time Saturday is a staggered start 7-10 a.m. with scorecards in by 4 p.m. Sunday's is a "fun shoot" — no trophies.
Cost is $15 per adult for one day or $25 per adult for two days. Youth are $7 for one or $12 for two days, and cubs are $2 per day. Peewees shoot free. Family rate available is $30 for one day or $45 for two days.
The range is located 2.8 miles south of Grangeville on the Grangeville-Salmon Road.
Contact Kent Roberts, 208-983-5123, Harold Schuerman, 208-983-2676, or Alex Cooley, 208-301-0309.
Note the Idaho Field Archery Association (IFAA) state unmarked 3D shoot is being held in conjunction with the "Spring Fling" shoot Aug. 8 shoot at the Camas Prairie Bowmen Range. IFAA members will shoot for state awards.
