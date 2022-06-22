The South Fork localized broodstock program is a collaborative effort with Idaho Fish and Game Clearwater Hatchery, Dworshak National Fish Hatchery, the Nez Perce Tribe and volunteer anglers. Volunteers fish for adult steelhead to be used as broodstock to supply the needs for Dworshak and Clearwater hatcheries.

After fish are caught in the South Fork river, they are placed on a truck, hauled back to the hatchery and held until spawning takes place. Clearwater and Dworshak National Fish Hatchery staff work together to spawn the adult steelhead. It takes about 12 months to raise them from egg to smolt stage. The eight inch smolts are then loaded up from the raceways onto trucks and hauled to release sites on the South Fork. The smolts will then migrate out to the ocean and return in 2 years as 30-40” adult steelhead.

Find out more online: https://idfg.idaho.gov/region/clearwater.

