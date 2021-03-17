Idaho Fish and Game is nearing the S. Fork Clearwater river steelhead broodstock goal. According to Idaho Fish and Game, with the help of more than 230 volunteer anglers, as of yesterday, March 16, more than 489 steelhead were sent to the hatchery to meet broodstock needs.
Fisheries managers depend on anglers to collect these fish because weirs are not operated on the South Fork to trap steelhead. These fish are collected to develop a localized steelhead broodstock for the South Fork. Fish and Game hopes to see these fish develop adaptations that will allow them to return at a higher rate to the South Fork compared to steelhead collected downstream at Dworshak Hatchery.
Here is information about the South Fork broodstock program. Contact the Clearwater regional office for information 208-799-5010.
Full update: Catch fish for the future--S. Fork broodstock collection update as of March 16 | Idaho Fish and Game
