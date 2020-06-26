KAMIAH – Fourth of July is a favorite time for Americans to visit their National Forests. The following information will help you plan your visit to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests during the holiday.
If you plan to spend the Fourth of July on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, please remember to leave the fireworks at home; they are always prohibited on National Forests and other public lands. There are no fire restrictions at this time, but forest visitors are reminded to use caution with any outdoor activity that may cause a spark. Never leave campfires unattended; remember, if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. Pour water and add dirt to your campfire until it is cold. The daily Fire Danger Rating for the forest is listed on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website (www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater). Report all wildfires to 911 or the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800).
Your local Forest Service office is your best source of information for the latest updates on conditions and recreation opportunities on the National Forest. Helpful staff at ranger stations and visitor centers can provide information on local road conditions, recommend the best place to take your family camping, and sell you visitor maps to help you make the most of your adventure to the forest. Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offices are still offering virtual services only at this time, but continuing our service to you is very important. Please visit www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices for contact information and regular business hours for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offices.
All Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests developed recreation closures due to COVID-19 have been rescinded. All developed recreation sites are now subject to their regular opening/closing schedules, including seasonal availability, and some sites may be subject to other Forest Supervisor's orders now or in the future. Please contact your local ranger station or visit the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website for specifics about a certain site.
Campers at developed campgrounds should plan to bring their own potable water, as there were delays in getting potable water turned on at campgrounds this season. Infrastructure such as restrooms, picnic tables, etc. may not be cleaned between visitors; campers should come prepared with their own cleaning supplies. Camping is also allowed at sites outside of developed campgrounds, known as dispersed sites. Whether you camp at a dispersed site or a developed campground, remember to “Leave No Trace” and “Pack it In, Pack it Out.”
Many forest trails are accessible at this time, but visitors should be prepared to encounter high creek crossings, downed trees, rocks, and debris; always travel with care. Trail crews are working hard to clear trails across the forest. Trail condition reports are available online at bit.ly/NPClwNF-Trails. Contact your local ranger station for the most up–to–date information on trail conditions in the area you plan to travel.
Forest Service road condition reports are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices. For the latest information, please contact the ranger district where you plan to travel. It is recommended that you call ahead of your visit to plan which routes you will take, and then again shortly before you depart to check for any updates to road conditions.
The Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho–Montana state line, is scheduled to open July 6, at which time visitor services will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PDT) and restrooms will be available 24/7. For updates, please call the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District office at (208) 926-4274 or the Lolo Pass Visitor Center at (208) 942-3113.
The Lochsa Historical Ranger Station, located 48 miles east of Kooskia on U.S. Highway 12, will not open for the 2020 season for the health and safety of the volunteers that live at and staff the ranger station during the summer. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests looks forward to opening this special site for visitors again next year.
In addition to contacting your local ranger station or visiting the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website, social media users can follow the forest on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs) and share posts and photos about their National Forest visit with the hashtag #NPClwNF. Visitors can also download the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests mobile app to access forest information, condition updates, and an informative tour of some of the most special places on the forest. The app can even be used offline, making it a great source of information when visiting your favorite campsite or trailhead. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests app is free and available on both Android and iOS; just search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store.
Forest Service offices will be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of the federal holiday. Call your local ranger station ahead of time to obtain a firewood permit, request forest maps, or ask any questions you may have before your visit to the forest. Regular office hours resume Monday, July 6.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests would like to wish everyone an enjoyable and safe Fourth of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.