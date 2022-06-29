Independence Day is a wonderful time to bring the family on an adventure to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. With over four million acres of public lands to explore, there’s no shortage of opportunities to make new memories while celebrating the holiday.
They may be a staple of Fourth of July festivities but remember – fireworks are always prohibited on National Forests and other public lands. There are no fire restrictions in place in the Grangeville Fire Restrictions Area at this time, but recreationists are reminded to use caution with any outdoor activity that may cause a spark. Never leave campfires unattended; if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. Pour water and add dirt to your campfire until it is cold. The daily Fire Danger Rating for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests lands is available on the forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater.
If you see a wildfire, call 911 or report the incident to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center: 208-983-6800. Be prepared to describe the specific location of the incident and any other information.
Your local Forest Service office is your best source of information for the latest updates on conditions and recreation opportunities in the National Forest. Staff at ranger stations and visitor centers can provide information on local forest conditions, recommend the best place to take your family camping, and sell you visitor maps to help make the most of your adventure to the forest. Visit https://bit.ly/NPClwNF-ContactUs for location, contact information, and regular business hours for an office near you.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offers dozens of developed campgrounds for visitors to enjoy, as well as abundant dispersed camping opportunities across the forest. For a list of campgrounds on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and information about each site, please visit http://bit.ly/NPClwNF-Camping. To view reservable campsites and make a reservation, visit www.Recreation.gov or call 1¬877-444-6777.
When camping, remember to “Leave No Trace” and “Pack It In, Pack it Out.” Campers who choose to stay in dispersed sites should take extra care to protect natural resources. Use existing fire rings, if available, and be mindful when choosing a location to set up your camping equipment.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offers thousands of miles of motorized, non-motorized, and wilderness trails for visitors to explore. Despite late-season precipitation and stormy weather, trail crews have been working diligently to clear trails and provide access across the National Forest. As trail work is completed, trail reports are posted online at https://bit.ly/NPClwNF-AlertsNotices and available at your local ranger station. Hikers, bikers, and riders should always be prepared to encounter downed trees, rocks, and other hazards in the trail. In places recently impacted by fire, watch out for falling trees, rolling logs and rocks, poor tread, and holes from burned-out stumps.
Travelers to the forest’s North Fork Ranger District should note that roadwork on Forest Service Road 247 will be paused during the holiday weekend. Crews will stop work at 4:30 p.m. (PDT) on June 30 and resume at 7 a.m. (PDT) on July 5 to allow for holiday travel. Repairs are also complete on Forest Service Road 250 following a washout, and the road is once again open to public access. For information, call the North Fork Ranger District at 208-476-4541. All Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests closure information is available online at https://bit.ly/NPClwNF-Closures or by contacting a local ranger station.
Many individuals have been asking about updates on the popular Magruder Road, eager to traverse the rugged backcountry route between Elk City, Idaho and Darby, Mont. As of June 28, the Magruder Road is not open for through travel due to persisting snow. The road is passable until approximately mile marker 10 on the Idaho side and to Kim Creek Saddle on the Montana side. For information and updates contact the Red River Ranger District in Elk City at 208-842-2245 or the West Fork Ranger District in Darby at 406-821-3269.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, July 5. Please note that the Palouse Ranger District office in Potlatch is temporarily closed due to a staffing shortage. Visitors should contact a different Forest Service office for services.
Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located off U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho–Montana state line, will be open on July 4th, so stop by to enjoy a day outdoors at Lolo Pass and celebrate the holiday. Current hours of operation are Thursday through Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PDT). Restrooms are available 24/7 for those traveling the U.S. Highway 12 corridor.
Before heading out for the holiday weekend, consider downloading the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests mobile app. Download the “National Forest & Grasslands Explorer” app to your mobile device, click “Select a Forest,” then select “Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.” The app includes visitor information, condition updates, and an informative tour of some of the area’s most special places.
While exploring the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, keep an eye out for Electronic Tour Sites. These sites allow you to download maps, podcasts, photos, historical information, and other content to your mobile device–even from remote backcountry locations. This content is then available for you to take with you as you continue your visit to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. Learn more at http://bit.ly/NezClearHistoricRoutes.
We hope you’ll spend your holiday weekend on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests! For information visit www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater or contact your local ranger station.
