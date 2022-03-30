Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved spring chinook fishing seasons for the Snake, Clearwater and Salmon River drainages, which will open April 23.
Fishing for chinook will be open daily in the Lower Salmon River, Little Salmon River, Snake River in the mainstem Clearwater River, Middle Fork of the Clearwater River and South Fork of the Clearwater River.
Fishing for chinook will be open four days per week in the North Fork Clearwater River, Thursday through Sunday.
Seasons will run no later than Aug.7, but are typically closed sooner by Fish and Game when harvest shares are met by sport anglers.
Bag limits and other details are online at idfg.idaho.gov.
