Spring chinook returns to the Clearwater River hatcheries are below forecast and no fish are available for sport harvest, so fishing on the Clearwater, Middle Fork Clearwater, North Fork Clearwater and South Fork Clearwater rivers will remain closed effective May 24, and will not reopen for the spring season. Chinook fishing season will continue on the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers Thursdays through Sundays until further notice.
Chinook run too small to support Clearwater River basin fishing
