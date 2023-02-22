Questionnaires are available and close for comment Feb. 25.
Fish and Game is scoping angler input for upcoming spring and summer chinook fisheries. Fish and Game is gathering online public input from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, for those who are unable to attend in-person meetings.
The easiest way for the public to view and comment on the scoping questionnaires is online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.
After reviewing anglers’ feedback and considering agency goals, season proposals will be developed and presented to the commission at the meeting in Boise on March 16 for spring chinook seasons. Summer chinook seasons are set by the commission in May or June.
Fisheries managers typically propose seasons based on run forecasts and then adjust accordingly when they get a better understanding of the actual run sizes based on fish counts at the Columbia and Snake river dams.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.