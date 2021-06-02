Fish and Game staff will be stocking nearly 40,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at locations across the Clearwater Region in June, including Fenn Pond (once before June 4 and again June 14-18), Robinson Pond (before June 4), Karolyns Pond (June 7-11 and again June 14-18), Tolo Lake (June 7-11), Wilkins Pond (June 7-11), and Long Gulch (June 7-11).
Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
