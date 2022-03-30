Idaho Fish and Game Commission modified fall deer and elk hunts during its March commission meeting in Boise in response to the detection of chronic wasting disease and an outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in 2021. Commissioners also mandated CWD testing for deer, elk and moose taken in Units 14 and 15.
Chronic wasting disease was detected for the first time ever in Idaho in deer and elk in Unit 14, and Fish and Game staff developed a plan to keep the percentage of animals infected with the CWD low (less than 5 percent), and slow the geographic spread of it. Fish ad Game Director Ed Schriever described changes as a “measured response” to managing CWD.
“This is the start of managing chronic wasting disease in Unit 14 and in Idaho,” Schriever said. “From what we learn, we will adapt in the future.”
Commissioners also eliminated 1,500 controlled hunt tags for antlerless white-tailed deer in response to an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease that killed an estimated 6,000 to 10,000 whitetails in the Clearwater Region.
Details are online at idfg.idaho.gov.
