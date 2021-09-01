Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) logo

Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. MDT at a special meeting via Zoom. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Southwest Regional Office, 15950 North Gate Boulevard, Nampa or by computer or call in.

Members of the public attending the meeting in person are encouraged to wear a mask. The special meeting will not include a public hearing, and no public comment will be taken during it.

Those wanting to listen in remotely can Live stream via Zoom: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJA

Meeting ID: 936 8235 8350, or call (253) 215-8782.

Agenda items include setting fall steelhead and coho 2021 season modifications.

