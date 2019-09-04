Construction will begin Sept. 16 on improvements to the Bureau of Land Management's Shorts Bar Recreation Area along the Lower Salmon River. A large portion of the recreation area will be closed for up to six weeks to ensure public safety while the contractor completes the work.
Cook and Sons Construction of Grangeville is on the job. Improvements include grading and graveling of the parking area and roadway, as well as construction of an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant parking area and sidewalk near the vault toilets.
The boat launch and the access road to it will remain open; however, no parking or camping will be allowed in the construction area Sept. 16-Oct. 25. Vehicles and boat trailers will need to park upstream from the main recreation area at Upper Shorts Bar, where construction will not be occurring. Camping and other recreational activities will be available at the Upper Shorts Bar site.
The BLM Cottonwood Field Office suggests using alternate camping or boat launch access points along the Lower Salmon River during the construction at Shorts Bar. BLM maintains facilities at Island Bar, Slate Creek, Hammer Creek, Pine Bar and Lucile.
