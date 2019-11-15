COTTONWOOD – Construction on the Pine Bar boat ramp is set to begin on Dec. 2, causing a temporary closure of the ramp and the adjacent parking area. The temporary closure is expected to extend through Feb. 13, 2020, unless work is completed ahead of schedule.
The boat ramp at Pine Bar is a key access point to the Lower Salmon River for recreationists and fishermen. To better accommodate increased launch traffic and to address safety concerns, the existing ramp will be extended further into the river and a new 14-foot-wide concrete ramp will be constructed on the upstream side of the current ramp.
The Pine Bar campground and day use area will remain open throughout the construction period.
Cook and Sons, LLC, a local construction company from Grangeville, is the contractor for the project.
The BLM suggests several alternate launch sites along the Lower Salmon including: Slate Creek, Hammer Creek, and Lucile recreation areas or the White Bird Gravel Pit Ramp. For more information please visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/lower-salmon-river.
