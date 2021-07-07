Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) logo

Results of the deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear, and fall turkey controlled hunt drawings are available online. Applicants who provided a valid email address receive notification of their draw results.

In the event that system demand is exceptionally high, users may expect to be directed to a virtual waiting room when they visit license.gooutdoorsidaho.com. See the Controlled Hunt Results Information page, https://idfg.idaho.gov/tag/hunt/controlled/results.

