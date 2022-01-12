3-25’s: Darrel Uhlorn, Paul Forsman and Clint Riener.

5-24’s: Brandon Poxleitner, Philip Spencer, Shane Poxleitner, Derek Arnzen and Ryan Mader.

Junior/High School: 1-21 – Owen Goeckner; 1-20 – Tristian Mader; 2-19 – Ben Gehring, Devon Poxleitner; 2-18 – Eli Goeckner, Conner Forsman.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments