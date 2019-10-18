On Saturday, Oct. 12, a report came in to Idaho Fish and Game regarding a cow elk that was shot and found dead on private property off of Wells Bench Road northeast of Orofino. No part of the animal was taken. It is anticipated that the elk was shot from the road during the afternoon or evening hours on Thursday, Oct 10.
"Every animal taken illegally is one less animal on the landscape available to the ethical sportsperson," Dave Beaver, a senior conservation officer with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, said.
Anyone with any information about this incident or any others is encouraged to call Beaver at 208-791-5118 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline: 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
