Idaho Fish and Game staff will be continuing to collect samples from deer at hunter check stations and head barrel drop-off locations as part of a statewide surveillance program for chronic wasting disease. Chronic wasting disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after more than 20 years of surveillance and testing; the first detections were in Unit 14, which is located south of Grangeville. Sampling locations are listed online at idfg.idaho.gov/cwd/sampling/locations.

